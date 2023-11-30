Final decision on firing of former police commissioner due

- Advertisement -

The final decision on the legality of the termination of former Police Commissioner Wendel Robinson, now Alexander, is expected shortly after the matter was heard in the High Court on Monday by Judge Jan Drysdale.

Alexander was terminated by the Police Service Commission (PSC) through a letter dated November 25 2019 and, in response, he filed a claim in the High Court against the commission.

The reasons for his termination were based on reports from several police officers who accused him of victimisation, among other things – claims Alexander has denied.

Alexander’s attorney, Wayne Benjamin Marsh, argued that the PSC acted illegally, in bad faith, and in breach of natural justice while firing his client.

During the legal proceedings, Marsh invited the court to consider several factors, saying that Alexander had already succeeded in his judicial review action against his suspension, and on the same day, the PSC suspended him again under the same regulations which the court had already ruled did not apply.

Marsh also argued that despite Alexander’s appeal against his termination to the Public Service Board of Appeal, the commission appointed Atlee Rodney as Commissioner of Police.

The PSC was represented by Dr David Dorsett, who argued that by the time Alexander was terminated, his relationship with the minister responsible for the police was such that the commission was forced to terminate him in the public interest.