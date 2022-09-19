Final day of mourning observed for Queen Elizabeth II

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

A military parade ended the Service of Thanksgiving held for the life and service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

Mourners, including the Governor General’s Deputy Sir Clare Roberts, Acting Prime Minister Steadroy Benjamin as well as several branches of the country’s security forces gathered inside the Cathedral of St John The Divine in the heart of St John’s City during the brief forty-five-minute service.

Assistant to the Governor General, Anne Jonas, explained that Antigua and Barbuda is a Constitutional Monarchy, put in place in 1981 with Independence. Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Head of the Commonwealth, was retained as our Head of State.

Following her passing, King Charles III, her son, is the new monarch.

“In light of the fact that our Head of State passed and was buried today, we had the final day of mourning which would have been since her passing on the 8th. We would have been flying flags at half mast, and today we would have remembered the life and service of Her Majesty the Queen,” Jonas told Observer yesterday

Various security forces participated in a parade, giving a march-past salute to the Governor General’s Deputy Sir Clare Roberts and Acting Prime Minister Steadroy Benjamin, outside Government House on Independence Drive yesterday. (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Jonas also gave gratitude to the men and women in uniform who continue to serve the country by protecting our borders and keeping our communities safe.

“I would also wish to thank sincerely on behalf of our Permanent Secretary and the staff of the Office of the Governor General, the members of our security services, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and the ONDCP for making today’s service such a wonderful experience,” she added.

Government’s Spokesman Lionel Hurst told Observer minutes before the parade that honouring the country’s late Head of State was “the right thing to do.”

“The government not only agreed to allow for a holiday, but also to ascend both the Governor General’s Deputy as well as the Acting Prime Minister and others through this service,” Hurst stated.

He also declared that anyone in the position of Head of State would have received a similar farewell.

“Clearly, we would have had this kind of undertaking, so that’s what we did here today.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s youth ambassador, Julien Kentish, gave an account of his experience representing the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross during yesterday’s service.

“It was wonderful, and I loved it. I am a patriot. I love this moment where you not only listen back to national songs, but songs we would have also learned from Great Britain, such as ‘I vow to thee my country’ and many other songs that would have really set the tone and the mood for what is happening now as we look back at someone who would have given her life and service remarkably across the world,” Kentish recounted.

Other features of the thanksgiving service included a minute of silence for the late Queen Elizabeth II, a sermonette delivered by the Very Reverend Dean Dwayne Cassius and a special selection by Principal of the St Joseph’s Academy, Rudolph Davis.