Final countdown: Antigua Sailing Week now just two days away

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week is all set with the famous regatta’s on-the-water action kicking off with a spectacular curtain-raiser on Saturday – the stand-alone Peters & May Round Antigua Race.

Five days of red-hot racing follow, along with legendary shoreside celebrations and daily prize givings.

New to the race programme for 2023 is the Antigua Wing Foil Championships, comprising two days of in-harbour racing and a one-day downwinder on Lay Day, as well an RS Elite One Design class.

Antigua Sailing Week is a melting pot of nations; boats from 18 countries are competing this year.

Sailors come from all over the world to experience Antigua and Barbuda. And the racing is not the only source of fun and thrills; shoreside, the party scene is renowned.

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week runs from April 29 to May 5 (Photo by Paul Wyeth/pwpictures.com) The Tripp 65 Prevail is ready to duke it out at Antigua Sailing Week in the CSA racing class (Photo by Paul Wyeth/pwpictures.com) Chris Body returns for a battle royale in his J-122 El Ocaso (Photo by Paul Wyeth/pwpictures.com) The annual Reggae in the Park concert is a firm favourite with crews, visitors and locals alike (Photo by Paul Wyeth/pwpictures.com)

On May 2, the Reggae in the Park live gig will once again draw the crowds into the Antigua Naval Dockyard. This year’s concert is being headlined by Jamaican star Protoje.

May 3 will give crews a chance to kick back with Lucky Eddi’s Lay Day featuring a host of fun activities on Pigeon Point Beach.

The final prize giving in the dockyard is also usually a memorable night. Taking a bow on the main stage by winning one’s class at Antigua Sailing Week is the aim, but it’s also the pathway to the ultimate goal – lifting the Lord Nelson Trophy.

Jaime Torres, Antigua Sailing Week Race Manager, is ready to welcome sailors from around the globe to this bucket-list Caribbean regatta.

“With a very good forecast and so many great racing boats, we are looking forward to some very close racing,” he said.

“The boats in most divisions are very evenly matched and have very narrow rating bands. It will be a superb regatta and grand finale to the 2023 Caribbean racing season.”

Visit sailingweek.com for more details.