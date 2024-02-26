Final arrival of the World’s Toughest Row 2023

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, at 17:04 local time in the historic Nelson’s Dockyard, excited onlookers witnessed the arrival of the last, but certainly not least, team in this year’s World’s Toughest Row. They picked the perfect time and setting to make their final approach.

With the captivating Antiguan sunset as their backdrop, and their two proud children cheering them on from the Fort Berkeley lookout, it was an idyllic end. The married couple fought valiantly right up until the final oar stroke.

Arriving after 73 days, 12 hours and 3 minutes, team ‘For Better Oar Worse’ was welcomed by the blaring sounds of super yacht sirens and roaring applause from the dockyard. Mark and Dani Jones undertook this phenomenal challenge to prove to their children that anything is possible. Not only did they come out a stronger couple, but some could argue they came out as supermom and dad!

The race this year sadly saw the tragic passing of dear fleet member, Alisdair Putt, the skipper of Australian team, Aussie Old Salts. His death, due to a cardiac event on 4th January 2024, sent shock waves throughout the entire fleet.

Alisdair was a valued member of the fleet, CEO Carsten Heron Olsen said.

“The entire race is dedicated to the memory of Alisdair, and a lot of thoughts go to, not only his teammates, but also his family. Now we have the last boat in, it’s always special to see the teams coming in, but it has been in the shadow of the circumstances of January 4. Best of thoughts to the team and Alisdair’s family.”

This final arrival marks the end of yet another magical journey embarked on by rowers, their families, the Atlantic Ocean, and the beautiful island of Antigua.

The premier event in ocean rowing has seen its fair share of ups and downs this year, having experienced arguably some of the most confusing weather systems to date, with the most northerly and most southerly routes taken by the teams.

What has come out head-above-shoulders over everything is the brilliant experience of this amazing race by rowers and spectators alike.

“With some dubbing it the toughest endurance race on the planet, Antigua and Barbuda and its heart-warming people have this year, once again, played a wonderful host to the participants and their families, and we very much look forward to being back next year,” the organisers declared.