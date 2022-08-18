Final adjournment issued in case against man accused of robbing couple in Botanical Gardens￼

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A final date has been issued for the committal hearing of a man who reportedly robbed a couple at gunpoint in the Botanical Gardens last year.

The matter, which had been set for yesterday, was put off to October 13 at which time the prosecution must have the completed police file or the case will be thrown out.

On the night of April 16, 2021, a man and his girlfriend were reportedly accosted by 29-year-old Trevor Chance while they were passing through the Botanical Gardens at the East Bus Station from their Skerritts Pasture home.

Chance, of All Saints, reportedly appeared from some bushes with his face covered and was armed with a handgun.

He is said to have pointed the gun at the man’s chest and ordered him to run.

The man began walking away when the defendant reportedly asked the girlfriend to give him all of her money and valuables.

She allegedly gave him $600 and he subsequently let her go.

Soon after, the woman reportedly ran to the nearby public library and called the police before she and her partner began to follow the defendant.

They were apparently able to see Chance’s face after he removed his mask on Nellie Robinson Street.

Police investigations led to Chance being arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and assault with intent to rob.