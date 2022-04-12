File still incomplete in case against alleged gas station robber

By Latrishka Thomas

Another two months is how long a woman, who allegedly attempted to rob the Golden Grove Service Station in June last year, will have to wait to find out if the police have mounted enough evidence against her.

Shadesha Phillip, 24, made her first appearance before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in July 2021, charged with attempted robbery.

The Gray’s Farm woman is said to be one of two assailants who apparently tried to rob a female pump attendant on June 24 2021. The police are said to have responded to the subsequent report and were fired upon.

According to reports, during an exchange of fire Phillip was shot, and was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Footage from the gas station was later circulated showing two persons attempting to rob the establishment.

When Phillip first appeared, she was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison as the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for that offence.

She has since been able to get bail in the High Court.

The young woman’s committal hearing has already had about three adjournments.

She returned to court last week hoping to learn her fate, but the prosecution was still not ready.

As a result, the hearing was pushed to June 7.

On that day, she will find out if there is sufficient evidence against her to have the matter sent to the High Court where she can either plead guilty or go on her defence in trial.

If the Magistrate finds that a prima facie case has not been established, Phillip will be freed of the charge.