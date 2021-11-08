Fight for justice for Shawn Warner continues three years after death

by Gemma Handy

The fight for justice for a young man who died after he was apparently electrocuted on the fringes of one of Antigua’s most popular beaches continues three years after his death.

On Saturday, Shawn Warner’s loved ones marked the third anniversary since the 27-year-old died after allegedly coming into contact with an exposed electrical wire at the entrance to Jolly Beach on November 6 2018.

Father-of-two Warner had been leaving the family’s restaurant, Sandra’s Bar and Grill, when the incident occurred.

What appeared to have been a horrific accident remains the subject of legal action after two autopsies failed to confirm he died of electrocution; the first was inconclusive while the second suggested Warner had an underlying health condition.

The family’s lawyer, Leslie Thomas QC, told Observer the case was proceeding through the High Court with the next hearing scheduled to take place in January.

“Despite the passage of three years, the family’s search for the truth, and justice for Shawn and his children, has not diminished and is as strong as ever,” Thomas added.

Warner’s sister Natasha James said the family firmly believed her brother, a keen footballer, had not been ill.

“We knew from the outset it would be a very long case,” she explained. “It’s now three years and we are still going through the motions of the case and hoping for the best.”

On November 6, Warner’s loved ones once again attended his graveside to honour his memory, and laid fresh wreaths at the spot where he died.

“I really want everyone to remember him as the loving, jovial person that he was. He’s a lover of life, he loves to smile, he always wants to make people happy; we will remember him as someone who wanted to help people,” James added.

Warner, of Jennings New Extension, was a popular face around the Jolly Harbour area.

In addition to working at the family’s restaurant, he had a love for cars and dreamed of one day opening his own car rental firm.

Caribbean Development Antigua Ltd (CDAL) which manages the gated community of Jolly Harbour – and is now under new ownership – declined to comment.