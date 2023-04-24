Fifth ‘Playing to Inspire’ concert featuring Kanneh-Masons strikes a chord with music fans  

- Advertisement -

Local residents, dignitaries and government officials flocked to the fifth annual ‘Playing to Inspire’ concert by the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) on Saturday night.

The event staged at St John’s Pentecostal Church to mark the orchestra’s fifth anniversary featured six of the seven Kanneh-Mason siblings.

In addition to performing two pieces alone, the world famous ensemble – who hail from Britain and have Antiguan heritage – played alongside the youth orchestra.

The show also included the very first performance of the orchestra’s junior counterpart, established last September. International saxophonist Jess Gillam also made an appearance and the orchestra was conducted by Tom Fetherstonhaugh from Bournemouth, England.

ABYSO was set up in 2018 under the patronage of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams in collaboration with the Kanneh-Mason family.

A registered charity, it offers music education, instruments and mentorship to local youngsters.