Fete goers urged to support Andre Simon’s medical fund via donation boxes at events

The Promoters Association of Antigua and Barbuda (PAAB) is asking fete goers to support their efforts to collect donations towards medical expenses for national cyclist, Andre Simon.

Patrons will be asked to place contributions into ‘drop-boxes’ located at the entrances to several events during the upcoming fete season.

Simon was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on May 8 and his family is desperately trying to raise cash to send him overseas for further medical treatment.

The accident prompted the association, comprised of approximately 70 promoters, to explore avenues to help, the PAAB said in a release.

The drop-boxes will be managed by a member of Simon’s family for accountability, it added.

Participating fetes include LOL, IREP, Blue Jeans, Blueve, Rise, Good Morning and D’Inclusive Breakfast Fete.

“We encourage all to donate and also to pray for Andre’s recovery to full strength,” the Promoters Association stated in the release.

“Have a festive summer, stay safe and continue to follow all protocols,” it added.