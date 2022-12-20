Festive gift of food for primary school pupils

- Advertisement -

Youngsters at the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School received a boost to their breakfast club thanks to a donation by telecoms firm Flow.

As part of the company’s Mission Week activities, Flow team members collected non-perishable food items for the club run by Mrs Josiah, who oversees the production of a hot breakfast for students each weekday.

On hand for the presentation were Grade Three Teacher Claudine Josiah, Principal Robert Nicholas, Jasmin Underwood-Joseph, coordinator of the school’s special education needs department, and Carissa Warner, Flow’s Commercial Executive. (Photo courtesy Flow)