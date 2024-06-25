Festivals Minister pays tribute to devoted Commission employee who died suddenly

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

Keith Yearwood, described as a devoted employee of the Antigua and Barbudan Festivals Commission, died over the weekend.

Yearwood was volunteering at the T20 World Cup when he took ill at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday, and despite efforts from the EMS team, he was pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Hospital.

The cause of his sudden death is currently under investigation.

Minister responsible for Festivals Daryll Matthew spoke on Observer’s flagship programme Good Morning Jojo Sports Show yesterday saying, “I just really want to take the time to extend condolences to the family and friends of Keith. He’s just one of these persons and he will be deeply missed, we really mourn for his passing.

“He’s one of those employees who is totally committed. I was actually with him the night before at the calypso tent. He left from the tent and went to volunteer at the stadium.”

When asked what was his reaction on hearing about Yearwood’s passing, Matthew said: “I was actually on my way to the stadium trying to beat the traffic. I was so stunned. I turned around, went back to the hospital, met his family and was just totally speechless. You don’t expect someone who you just engaged with, that you were talking to, hanging out with, to just pass. We all will die at some point, but you just never expect it to happen so suddenly.

“He was a character in his own right; he was a good guy. He was just one of these very committed people who it didn’t matter what time of the day or night you call or email him, he always responded. He had a treasure trove of music history in Antigua and Barbuda, the custodians the soca artistes, the registration for bands.

“He was just always the go-to guy for anything you needed, and he will be tremendously missed for his personality, character, his hard work and commitment and dedication,” Minister Matthew said.

When the news first broke of Yearwood’s passing, Matthew also paid tribute to him in a social media post Sunday evening.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Yearwood. Words cannot fully express the sorrow and sense of loss that accompanies such a profound event. Keith was a remarkable individual whose presence touched the lives of many. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“During this time of grief, may we find solace in our shared memories and the lasting impact he had on our hearts. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones,” Minister Matthew shared on Sunday evening.