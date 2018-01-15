Ferguson sorry for ‘shoot’ referee rant

January 15, 2018

Doncaster manager, Darren Ferguson, has apologised for saying he would “shoot” League One’s “appalling” referees.

The 45-year-old son of Sir Alex made the remark following his side’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth on Saturday.

He claimed his side were denied “a blatant penalty” and when asked what he would like the Football Association to do with referees, he said “shoot them”.

“I’m sorry and regret the wording. I do not advocate violence against officials,” he said in a statement.

“When asked after the game what I personally could do to raise standards, I said: ‘What can I do? Shoot them?’

“Although clear to everyone in the room that my comment was a tongue-in-cheek response, it is worth clarifying my comments were borne out of frustration.”

Ferguson’s comments and subsequent apology have been noted by the English Football League (EFL) and his remarks passed on by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited to the FA for consideration. (BBC Sport)
