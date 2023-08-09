Female police officer alleges that she was assaulted by politician 

- Advertisement -

In a concerning turn of events, a member of the police’s rank and file has come forward with allegations of assault against a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).

The officer, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed details of the alleged incident and expressed frustration over what she perceives as a lack of action.

The incident in question reportedly took place during the early hours of a Saturday morning at an event, where the constable was on duty. The officer claims to have observed the MP displaying signs of apparent inebriation prior to the alleged incident.

According to the constable, the MP approached her from behind and allegedly held onto her buttocks without her consent.

Startled by the unwanted contact, the constable quickly pushed the MP away.

However, the situation escalated when the MP reportedly re-engaged with her, this time grabbing onto her uniform. In the process, some of her buttons became undone, leaving her partially exposed. The officer responded by pushing the MP away once again, demonstrating her discomfort.

The officer voiced her displeasure with the incident itself, and also the apparent inaction being taken after she reported the matter to her superiors.

A police spokesperson was approached for comment on the claims, but reportedly had no information on the alleged incident.