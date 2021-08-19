Female minister encourages women to know their worth

Reverend Denise Smith Lewis, Minister of the Cedar Hall Moravian Church delivering a tribute entitled know your worth.

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph reading the Eulogy on the behalf of the family of Althea Henry

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

A woman of cloth is reminding women, especially those who would have suffered some form of domestic violence, to “know their worth” and move away from anything that does not make them their true authentic self.

Reverend Denise Smith-Lewis delivered those remarks at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church yesterday where family, friends and well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to Althea Henry, a mother of three who was killed in her home on June 20th.

She was found with wounds to her body believed to be inflicted by her partner, Linsome Boyd, who was charged with murder and the attempted murder of her son who was also severely injured.

“You are worthy to live with dignity, to be who you are and who God called you to be. To live and explore your creativity, to enjoy life and find peace,” Reverend Lewis shared in a tribute piece entitled Your are worthy.

“You are worthy to be celebrated and from violence to be protected. You must understand that you are God’s masterpiece and by his hand you are created. You are worthy and you must not allow yourself to be unappreciated.

“You are worthy to break the silence, you’re worthy to live free from domestic violence. You have your God-given right to put up every resistance. My sister, you are worthy and from domestic violence you must make your distance,” Reverend Smith-Lewis added.

Henry was eulogised by the Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph, who stood in for a relative who was too overcome with grief to complete the task.

He shared that Henry, who grew up in Cashew Hill, was an active member of the Youth Choir at Spring Gardens Moravian Church.

As a teenager, she paid a lot of attention to her appearance and always made a good first impression with the way she carried herself. She also loved clothes, fashion, and modelling

People who interacted with the mother of three — who worked at the Passport Office in Antigua and Barbuda for over 30 years — were also fond of her bubbly personality and the way she embraced life to the fullest.

She was also remembered for her kindness towards others which many believed made her an asset at the Passport Office where she was best known for assisting the public with navigating the process of acquiring their travel documents.

The family of Althea Henry also expressed thanks to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the many other residents who would have supported them during this difficult period.