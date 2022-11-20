Female duo to represent Antigua and Barbuda in Beach Volleyball

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

The duo of Joseann Lewis and Nia Benjamin will fly the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in Beach Volleyball at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea & Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Sixteen teams will compete in four groups, A, B, C and D.

Antigua and Barbuda will compete in Group B versus Ecuador, Barbados and Costa Rica.

The other groups will see the home team, Colombia, face Puerto Rico, the USVI and Suriname in Group A, while in Group C are Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and El Salvador.

Group D will see St Lucia, the Cayman Islands, Mexico and Nicaragua battle it out.

They will go into action on Wednesday morning versus Barbados, then on Thursday morning versus Ecuador and on Thursday afternoon against Costa Rica.

The top team from the four groups will advance to the semi-finals.