Female driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving, gets bail

Twenty-two-year-old Keithanya Elvin of Gunthropes was granted bail after she made her first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Elvin was arrested and charged for causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of All Saints by dangerous driving.

The incident – in which Pennant became the second of the country’s three road fatalities for 2022, occurred on January 26 on Tyrells main road.

Reports suggest that on the night of the accident, the teenager was heading north along the busy highway shortly before 6.30pm, when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

The deceased teen’s mother, Shauna Lee Pennant, has been calling for justice in the wake of her son’s tragic death.

Elvin was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with the cash component of $3,000 and two sureties. She is also to report to the Parham Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday as part of her bail conditions.

She will return to court on May 17 for her committal hearing.