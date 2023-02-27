Female basketballer drops almost 40 points in school league game

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Melissa Haywood recorded a league high 36 points on Friday afternoon in the Cool and Smooth Interschool Basketball Competition.

Representing the Princess Margaret School (PMS) Senior Girls’ team, Haywood led them to a dominant 42-7 victory over Christ the King High School when the two teams met at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Haywood’s 32 points is the highest individual score for this season in all six divisions of the league.

“I thought I would have scored more points but I wasn’t feeling it today, I was just having fun,” Haywood said.

Rakiya Thomas had four points for CKHS.

Sir Novelle Richards Academy were also victorious that day edging out St Mary’s Secondary School, 17-16, in the Junior Boys’ division.

Shaquan Bishop led the victors with nine points while for St Mary’s, Yahan Nicholas had five points and Tafari Charles, four.