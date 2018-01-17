Federer beats Bedene in first round

Defending champion Roger Federer outclassed former Briton Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6- 4 6-3 to reach the Australian Open second round in Melbourne. The Swiss produced a majestic display to show why he is favourite to win his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title at the age of 36.

Bedene, who has switched his allegiance back to Slovenia, played well but the result was never in doubt. Federer won in 99 minutes and will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff next. He broke Bedene’s serve in the fourth game of the first set in which he conceded only three points on his serve.

The five-time Australian champion pounced immediately at the start of the second to gain another break and eased through the rest of the match, finishing with 41 winners against a player who has now made six appearances in the tournament without a win.

Federer is seeded second behind Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in last year’s final, but with doubts over the Spaniard’s fitness plus other long-term rivals Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss is seen as the man to beat this year. (BBC Sport)