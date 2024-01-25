Fed-up residents patch up pothole in Crabbe Hill

- Advertisement -

Two Crabbe Hill residents fed up with the poor state of a road they believed had become treacherous yesterday took matters into their hands.

They joined forces to work on rehabilitating the road themselves, determined to make it safer for all users.

The residents were grateful to receive some support from Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon, MP for St Mary’s South, who lent a hand with the work.

“We were able to patch that road, which had been sitting there quite dilapidated for some time. The road is close to Keyonna Hotel [and the hole] is so wide that it could blow anyone’s tyre. We took it upon ourselves to repair it,” Simon said.