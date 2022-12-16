February trial date set for social media personality Washington Bramble

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

An official trial date has been set for social media personality Washington Bramble who is being prosecuted for statements made about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on social media.

The 41-year-old defendant is said to have made remarks on Facebook in February about the head of the magistracy for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity.

In March this year, Bramble was arrested on suspicion of committing the said crimes but was later released.

However, in August, the transgender woman was slapped with four charges under the Electronic Crimes Act which she will have to answer to when her trial starts on February 20.

The prosecution intends to call at least 11 witnesses to the stand.

Bramble is a former teacher who now works at the Ministry of Education.