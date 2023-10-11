Fears that case against MP accused of assaulting female police officer will be stymied

- Advertisement -

The case involving a sitting member of parliament who allegedly assaulted a female police officer during Carnival festivities could be stonewalled.

That’s the concern of a reliable inside source who claimed that senior police officers have intervened to stall the investigation and stop the matter from moving forward.

The MP, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen on video apparently intoxicated at a fete in August and reportedly grabbed the officer without consent.

The accused MP was questioned and there had been an intention to make an arrest, with a summons filed in court and a warrant obtained for the MP. But the source said efforts to arrest the MP proved futile as the accused had allegedly left the country and there was no knowledge of the return date.

Additionally, the source claimed that there was no record of the accused’s departure when information was requested by the Immigration Department.

The female officer who filed the complaint also said there has been no progress on the matter.

The Commissioner of Police and the police PRO have been approached for comment.