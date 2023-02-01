Fearless Crew trounce Elite 2 in D2 league

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Fresh off their big win over Flyers 2, Fearless Crew 1 continued with that momentum on Monday night trouncing Wadadli Elite 2, 77-55 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Adissa Harris and Ricky Willock led the victors with 16 points. Harris added nine rebounds, five assists and five steals to his tally.

Also in double figures was Mahki Carbon who had 12 points off the bench with an additional 16 rebounds.

Jemanda Richards also got in on the action netting 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while for Elite 2, Kevin Pimental had 18 points and Orion Seraphine 12.

The other game between Ottos Clippers and Pointville Ballers did not play as Clippers failed to produce a team, leaving Pointville to win by default.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:45 with Cuties Ovals Young Guns facing Flyers 2.