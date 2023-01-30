Fearless Crew hand Flyers second loss in D2 action

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Fearless Crew 1 handed Flyers 2 their second loss of the season as both teams squared off at the JSC Sports Complex over the weekend.

Led by Adissa Harris with 17 points, Fearless defeated the Orange Men 68-63 in their ABBA Division two encounter on Saturday night.

Harris was assisted by Mahki Carbon who had 16 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and Alex Williams who sank 10.

While for Flyers 2, Javonte Daley had 19 points, Adrian Carnegie 15, and Jaheem James 11.

Sixty-eight seemed to be the winning number at JSC that night as Cuties Ovals Young Guns won their game defeating Wadadli Elites 2 68-44.

Baldwin Anthony Jr led all scorers with 33 points. He topped that off with 18 rebounds.

Anthony’s teammates Delornje Jules and Jayleyle Joseph contributed with 10 points.

Elites’ Joshua Archibald had 14 points and Devante Carter 13.

Carter also recorded six rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:45 with Ottos Clippers facing Pointville Ballers while at 8:30, Wadadli Elite 2 will play Fearless Crew 1.

Both games will be played at the JSC.