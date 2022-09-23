Fearless Crew gets first win while Eye Mobile and Impact Shooters stay in Business Basketball hunt

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew recorded their first victory in six outings in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League when, on Thursday, they edged Galley Bay by two points, winning 46-44 in the first game of a triple-header at the JSC basketball complex.

Daysher Samuel led the way for Fearless Crew with 10 points while, for Galley Bay, Tyea Ladoo shot a game-high of 19 points.

In another close contest, Eye Mobile Vision Care edged Anjo Wholesale 45-40 to claim the feature contest. Tehran Zachariah led the way for the victors with 15 points with Adonis Humphreys contributing 11 points.

In a losing effort, Cohen DeSouza sank 17 points and Xavier Meade picked up 12 points for Anjo Wholesale.

In Thursday’s other contest, Graphic Impact Shooters made light work of Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) to win by a 72-40 margin.

Tavarus Benta (22 pts), Sean Nicholas (17 pts) and Yannick Samuel (10 pts) led the way for Shooters while Baldwin Anthony Jr (12 pts), Damien Floyd (10 pts) and Jamar Bird (10 pts) were the top performers for SLBMC.