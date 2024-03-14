Five Islands trounce Blackhawks to keep promotion hopes alive in First Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former top flight champions, Five Islands FC, improved their chances of getting back into the FA’s number one league with a convincing 5-0 trouncing of Liberta Blackhawks when they met at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Tuesday.

Playing at the FA’s Technical Center located on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, Five Islands were led by double strikes from Jamal Joseph and Demario Roberts. Joseph struck in minutes 31 and 37 while Roberts found the back of the net in minutes 33 and 66. Avante Warner scored the other goal for Five Islands when he struck in minute 60.

The win lifts Five Islands to 33 points after 12 showings at the top of the 11 team standings while Blackhawks remain second from bottom with nine points after 13 showings.

Meanwhile, Bendals FC won only their third match in 13 outings, getting the better of Bolans FC 2-1 when they met at Jennings.

Te’Andre Elliot (71) and Darren Stevens (80), both scored in the second half to pull Bendals from one-nil down and hand them to welcomed victory. Andrew Weekes had given Bolans the lead with a 36th minutes strike as they remain on 13 points from 11 showings.

Also on Tuesday, Young Lions beat Fort Road 2-1 to claim their second win in 13 showings. Zavier Joseph in the 12th minute and Orlando Mitchum in minute 53, were on target for the round south men as they move to six points and still at the bottom of the standings.

Young Lions’ Damon Brown gifted Fort Road their only goal of the contest when he inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net. Fort Road remains on nine points from nine showings.