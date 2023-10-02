Fearless Crew bully Police in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew beat Police with a remarkable score of 76 to 38 on Saturday night at the JSC Basketball Complex. Takeem Martin was in top form, netting 28 points for the winners while his fellow compatriots Najee Simon and Errol Quallis downed 14 and 10 points respectively. Javon Simon scored 14 for the Police team.

Richie’s Shooterz took advantage of Trimmingham Trucking Enterprises with a 67-47 win.

Four players of the Shooterz were able to score in double figures. Sean Nicholas top-scored with 17 points, Lincoln Weekes 12, Olivee Morris 11 and Tavarus Benta got 10 points. Scoring for Trimmingham were T-Shawn Lewis with 12 points and Daleonte Phillip with 10.