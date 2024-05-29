Fearless Crew and Spanish Heat upset opponents to advance to Division Two Semis

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Monday night was quite memorable for both the Fearless Crew and Spanish Heat, in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Division Two Playoffs, who rebounded to win their individual series 2-1. They both lost their opening games of the three-match series but rallied to claim victory.

The first match between #4 EZ Fit Flyers Basketball 2 and #5 Jan Serv Fearless Crew saw the latter pull off a comeback series win beating their opponents 83-80 in a thrilling encounter.

The first quarter was tied between both sides 21 all before Flyers edged ahead by one point in the second quarter to claim it 16-15 going into halftime 37-36. But Fearless Crew regrouped and showed no fear to rebound in the third set winning 22-15 heading into the fourth quarter 58-52 with the advantage.

The final quarter saw Flyers bounce back to win it 23-17 but it was not enough to win the match outright as they lost 80-83.

Rafiki Harris was the top scorer for Fearless Crew with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Takeem Martin scored 14 points with 14 rebounds.

For the losers, Javonte Daley had a game high score of 28 points and Sadiq Phillip had 17 points.

The final match of the evening between #3 Spanish Heat and #4 Old Road Daggers saw the Spanish Heat coming out on top with a 68 to 54 win over their opponents.

The first quarter was tightly contested as the Heat pipped Daggers 17-16 but they were too hot in the second quarter winning it 20-7 to head into halftime 37-23.

The Daggers sharpened up and came back in the third quarter to claim it 17-14, but failed to win the final quarter losing in reverse order 14-17 and as a result lost the match 68-54 thus losing the series 2-1.

Jesus Emmanuel was the leading scorer with 24 points and nine rebounds while Ismael Palemo had 14 points.

MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon was the best shooter for Daggers with 19 points and 19 rebounds while Craig Thomas and Jesus Lopez scored 11 points each.

The two teams have advanced to the semifinals which will be played on Tuesday night, 29th May at the JSC Sports Complex.

#2 Da Project will battle Spanish Heat at 6:45 while Fearless Crew will take on the underdogs #8 Rebels 8:30 who landed a heavy upset in the opening round of the playoffs by sweeping the Division Two League Champions #1 Lava Smoke Shop Lower Ottos Warriors 2-0.