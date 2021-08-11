FCDO & CYEN TO HOST INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN YOUTH FORCLIMATE ACTION (VIRTUAL) CONFERENCE 2021

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) through the support of the
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom
has collaborated to host the inaugural Caribbean Youth for Climate Action
(Virtual) Conference 2021 which will be live streamed across the region on
Saturday 14th August 2021 at 10:00 AM (EST).
The general public is invited to join what is poised to be an engaging event as the
actions and voices of young citizens who are addressing Climate Change across
the region will be celebrated under the theme: “Taking Action, Making A
Difference”.
REGISTRATION IS FREE – www.cyen.org/webinar and everyone is invited to sign
the CYEN’s Youth for Climate Action petition at www.stayaliveandthrive.org
Executive Coordinator of CYEN – Mr. Reginal Burke explains – “We Must Take
Action Now!” as he highlights the importance of the conference which is geared
at facilitating an opportunity for Caribbean youth to become actively engaged in
climate change issues particularly in light of the stark warning clearly articulated
in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.”
“Young people must become empowered to advocate their concerns about possible
future impacts on their lives to political and development leaders in the upcoming
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference
of the Parties (COP 26) that is scheduled to be held Nov 2021 in Glasgow, UK.”
In addition to representatives from CARICOM, CCCCC, PAHO, OECS Commission
and others; an impressive panel of speakers will be presenting including:
- Ferdison Valmond, Kalinago Youth Community of Dominica
- Christianne Zakour, UNEP MGCY Regional Facilitator for SIDS
- Dwane A Hendrickson, CARICOM Youth Ambassador – St. Kitts and Nevis
- Stephanie Pascal, HEY Campaign Ambassador
- Ashfred Norris, Stay Alive and Thrive Ambassador (Dominica)
- Kevin Manning, University of the West Indies (UWI), Project Consultant – Office
of Global Partnerships and Sustainable Futures
- Ama Kissiwah Boateng, UNFCCC – Regional Collaboration Centre St George’s
Feedback and questions can be emailed to – [email protected]