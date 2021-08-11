FCDO & CYEN TO HOST INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN YOUTH FORCLIMATE ACTION (VIRTUAL) CONFERENCE 2021

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) through the support of the

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom

has collaborated to host the inaugural Caribbean Youth for Climate Action

(Virtual) Conference 2021 which will be live streamed across the region on

Saturday 14th August 2021 at 10:00 AM (EST).



The general public is invited to join what is poised to be an engaging event as the

actions and voices of young citizens who are addressing Climate Change across

the region will be celebrated under the theme: “Taking Action, Making A

Difference”.



REGISTRATION IS FREE – www.cyen.org/webinar and everyone is invited to sign

the CYEN’s Youth for Climate Action petition at www.stayaliveandthrive.org



Executive Coordinator of CYEN – Mr. Reginal Burke explains – “We Must Take

Action Now!” as he highlights the importance of the conference which is geared

at facilitating an opportunity for Caribbean youth to become actively engaged in

climate change issues particularly in light of the stark warning clearly articulated

in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.”

“Young people must become empowered to advocate their concerns about possible

future impacts on their lives to political and development leaders in the upcoming

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference

of the Parties (COP 26) that is scheduled to be held Nov 2021 in Glasgow, UK.”

In addition to representatives from CARICOM, CCCCC, PAHO, OECS Commission

and others; an impressive panel of speakers will be presenting including: