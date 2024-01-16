FC Aston Villa gets lone win in FA’s Premier Division on Sunday

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

FC Aston Villa were the lone winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Sunday, beating former champions Greenbay Hoppers one-nil in the final match of a triple-header at the FA’s technical center.

The lone goal of the contest and eventual winner came in minute 79 when Hoppers’ Howayne James inadvertently put the ball past his own goalkeeper and into the back of his own net. The win lifts FC Aston Villa to 17 points from seven showings as they remain third on the 16-team standings.

The loss was Hoppers’ third in seven matches as they remain on 12 points.

SAP FC (pictured) and Garden Stars played to a 2-2 draw. FC Aston Villa were the only winners on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Garden Stars and SAP FC played to a 2-2 draw when they clashed in the day’s second fixture.

Tyrique Tonge gave SAP a 2-0 advantage when he first struck from the penalty spot in minute 10 and then 26 minutes later to complete his brace. Sedique Adams and Omri Simpson both scored once for Garden Stars with Adams netting in minute 63 and Simpson scoring in minute 90.

Garden Stars inches to 10 points from six showings while SAP moves to nine points from seven outings.

In the day’s opening clash, Willikies Warriors and Pigotts Bullets played to a 2-2 draw. Novelle Francis Jr and Phil Nicholas both scored once with goals in minutes 28 and 81 respectively. Akeem Isaac scored both goals for Pigotts in minutes 14 and 90.

Winston Roberts was red-carded after the final whistle for using offensive, Insulting and abusive language and or gesture to the referee.