Father pleading for answers on son missing since August

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It has been more than three months since the family and friends of Kevorn Bailey laid eyes on him, but they are not losing hope as they continue to search for answers.

Kevorn, who is also known as “Sardis”, disappeared on August 27 and was last seen in the vicinity of the service station close to the Ministry of Agriculture on Independence Drive.

He is described as dark in complexion, of medium build, and is approximately 5ft 3ins tall.

His father, Director of Agriculture Gregory Bailey, told Observer that the family has been “living in shock for weeks” having not gotten the answers needed.

Bailey shared that “one of the key pieces of information that the police got early from the girl that he was seeing at the time is that he was by her on the Saturday afternoon when he got a phone call”.

He continued, “He was actually eating, and he left food and told the person he’s coming, and he went up the road.”

Furthermore, Bailey said that the 26-year-old “borrowed a phone [to make a call] from a colleague of mine in town” a few days after being reported missing.

But he said that the police have told him that “service providers haven’t been very cooperative in providing that type of information to law enforcement”.

However, the concerned father could not fathom that idea saying, “for him to be missing for such a long time we could even be dealing with a potential homicide situation”.

“If you got a phone call, and you left your home and never returned, doesn’t it send off some sort of a light bulb? I can’t understand why it has taken so long to get that kind of information,” he added, referring to having the call traced.

Observer reached out to the telecommunications service provider in question, Digicel, and they indicated that they have been cooperative with the police.

“We take our responsibility as a good corporate citizen very seriously and pride ourselves on the positive working relationship we have with law enforcement,” a spokeswoman told Observer.

“In this case, we received a request from law enforcement for the call records of the missing individual on 5th September and supplied the requested information the same day.

“That is standard practice for Digicel. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the missing person and we hope that he will be found safe and well,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gregory also claims that the police are yet to collect his DNA or that of Kevorn’s mother.

“Why has nobody approached the family in terms of getting DNA swabs, because every time we hear in the media something is found it riles us up,” he asserted.

Nevertheless, Gregory said that he intends to exhaust all options saying, “I’m not going to give up.”

On Thursday, the police made a fresh appeal to anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kevorn to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or Crimestoppers at 800-Tips.

A $10,000 reward is being offered.