Father desperately seeking justice and answers regarding son’s death

By Kenicia Francis

“Everybody cannot and will never be the same. No one is perfect. We all know every one of us makes mistakes in life, but how long can we continue it? Sometimes we’re crying out for the help that we need. Every one of us is equal, none is greater than others. Even that situation with my son,” said Aaron Issac, the father of the inmate who died a week after an incident with a prison guard which left him paralysed.

“My son has been pleading, crying out for help, and no solution. He has been pleading and crying, and no one seem to want to help. Now, his life has ended, underneath the government umbrella, and everybody seems to put shock in their self and try to cover up the wrong that is going on.

“What is the investigation looking about when the crime is right there? Put yourself in another man’s place. How would you feel? I am his father,” he continued.

Aaron sat down with Observer to discuss the current situation regarding his son, Ricknaldo Issac’s passing.

He expressed discontent with not receiving an update on the ongoing investigation into the prison guard who caused Ricknaldo’s paralysis.

He also claims to have been reaching out to Legal Affairs Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin and the attorney he approached for legal counsel Wendel Robinson, for answers but has been left in the dark.

He said one of the only things he’s been told, which Superintendent of Prisons Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather has confirmed, is that the prison guard in question was granted a transfer to work at the High Court, which he put in for two years ago, despite the investigation.

“Almost a month now since this accident happened. I can’t believe that this man did the crime, next day he bring back his uniform, and working in high court. I want to know what is going on in this country. I am letting all you know, I am not going to rest, unless I get the solution on my rights. My justice will prevail. I need justice because he is not alone. He have two children left behind. Four years old children. Who is going to take the responsibility, I am done with age already,” Aaron said.

Pennyfeather informed Observer that the prison guard is now employed as a bailiff at the High Court.

“My investigation is complete. The police are currently doing their own independent investigation in respect to the entire matter. My investigation was about the incident, which included the guard, the actual victim of it, and basically the witnesses who were present at the time. The aim of my investigation was to establish what happened, and basically if the necessary procedures were followed, and whether or not there was undue force in the matter. Because the inmate has now died, it now seriously becomes one for the police to look at. My investigation concluded prior to the unfortunate passing of the inmate,” he explained:

Despite the conclusion of his investigation, due to the police’s involvement in the matter, he has not been given the green light to make his findings public.

Aaron Isaac is also desperately awaiting the results of the autopsy of his son because he would like to know how is it Ricknaldo had regained movement in one of his arms, then died the very next day.