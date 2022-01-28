Father demands justice for son murdered in road rage incident in NYC

A 25-year-old Antiguan carpenter was found fatally shot in his car after reportedly getting into a crash and dispute with another driver in the Bronx, New York, on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim, Juhwan Joseph, crashed into another vehicle on the Bronx River Parkway near 177th Street in the West Farms section around 9.10pm.

His father, Kenny Joseph, is demanding justice for his first child who he said was “a good kid”.

He told Eyewitness News, “I hope the police do their work, check all those cameras, and find out who shot my son because I want justice for my son.

“No parent is supposed to have to bury their child,” Joseph said in anguish.

The grieving father continued to share that his son was not a troublemaker.

“He goes from work to home. He’s not on the street. He has nothing going on out there. Nothing at all, nothing. He has no beef, nothing with nobody out there,” he said.

“You don’t need to kill somebody for a motor vehicle accident,” Kenny said. “You don’t need to shoot somebody for a motor vehicle accident. That is crazy.”

He said his son ran out to buy something and last messaged that he was on his way home. The police then knocked on his door around 3am to inform him that his son had been shot.

The Josephs are from Antigua, but Juhwan came to the US after completing high school.

Both men worked as union carpenters and sometimes ended up on the same job.

Detectives believe Juhwan was shot by a person in the other vehicle, who then fled the scene.

He was shot in the left side of the torso and managed to drive a short distance off the 177th Street exit before coming to a stop on the median.

He was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.