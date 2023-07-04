Fatal accident claims life of All Saints man

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into a traffic collision that claimed the life of 35-year-old Toby Benjamin from All Saints and left others nursing various injuries.

Allegations are that the driver of a white Toyota Starlet Motor Car was traveling West to East on the Sir Andy Roberts Drive, when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle careened off to the Southern side of the road and collided with a metal utility pole. Three other passengers were also aboard the said vehicle. The Jaws-of-Life was used to extricate the driver from the wreckage.

Two females; an 86-year-old and a 47-year-old both of Urlings, along with a 40-year-old male of Ottos and the driver were transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services.

The driver was pronounced dead around 2:11 pm. The other passengers remain hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Monday July 3, near the Urlings Primary School.