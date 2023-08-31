Farmers urge solutions to rampant thefts of prized livestock

- Advertisement -

Some livestock farmers in Antigua and Barbuda have established a lucrative income stream by engaging in the cross-breeding of animals, which are then exported to international markets.

This practice has become a primary source of livelihood for many farmers, contributing significantly to their earnings.

It requires a hefty investment, typically ranging from EC$7-8,000 or even more, to cover the expenses associated with importing high-quality hybrid animals. But it can yield substantial returns as crossbreeding different types of goats, for example, allows a farmer to maximise genetic traits associated with reproduction, survival and overall fitness.

However, a pressing challenge exists in the form of praedial larceny, casting a shadow over these gains. These prized hybrid animals are being stolen from their rightful owners, illicitly slaughtered and sold locally for a mere fraction of their actual value, often fetching just EC$500 or less.

Danny Goodwin, of Goat Paradise in Bethesda, and Eric “Jim” Joseph, part owner of Boards Head farm in Paynters West, shared their experiences during a recent interview with Observer media.

“For a number of years, we have been suffering with praedial larceny episodes and it has become increasingly disheartening because we realise it is the same people doing the stealing.

“Some of them have been caught with the carcasses; they have been locked up and released later,” Joseph shared.

“We are seeking the assistance of the police to help stop this attack on farmers,” he continued.

Both individuals are part of the National Livestock Farmers Association, a collective that has been striving to initiate discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant parties to find solutions to the challenges they face.

Goodwin also spoke to suggestions that were put forth to the relevant authorities for amendments to laws related to praedial larceny. The aim, he said, is to establish stricter penalties for those found guilty of such offences. However, these recommendations have, unfortunately, not yielded any positive outcomes.

Joseph explained that he is accustomed to supplying meats to the larger supermarkets such as Chase Distributors, First Choice, and others. He said constant thefts have left him unable to meet the extensive demand for his products.

Joseph also recalled a time when he maintained a thriving livestock population, boasting as many as 350 goats.

This number has since dwindled drastically, leaving him with a mere 27 goats. The severity of the situation has prompted him to move these remaining 27 goats from his farm to another location.

Initially assuming that the thieves were primarily targeting goats, Joseph retained around 150 sheep, believing they would be safe. Regrettably, this assumption proved incorrect. Out of the 150 sheep he had, only 20 eventually remained in his possession, as the thieves targeted these animals as well.

Both farmers voiced concern over the fact that certain animals are stolen and slaughtered before their medication period is completed, which raises a potential risk to the public when they are consumed.

“There are several diseases you can get from contaminated meat and there is also food poisoning; the health people are not taking this thing seriously,” Joseph said.

The farmers hope stricter penalties for businesses that purchase stolen meat will also be implemented to act as a deterrent.

All meat currently processed in the country should by law display a stamp issued by the relevant abattoir. However, this is not happening in all cases.

Additionally, the farmers are proposing that businesses who purchase meat should get a receipt from the seller, who must provide official government documentation as proof of their registration as farmers.

Goodwin emphasised the urgency of a swift response from the police to prevent farmers from taking matters into their own hands.

This concerning pattern of theft not only affects the farmers’ financial stability but also undermines the wider agricultural sector.

As farmers grapple with this weighty challenge, it has become crucial for local authorities to develop comprehensive approaches that protect farmers’ investments and maintain the credibility of the livestock industry.

Director of Agriculture Gregory Bailey told Observer there is an urgent need for a traceability system to track issues of praedial larceny. He also spoke of having a proper system of animal and farmer identification which Antigua currently lacks.

