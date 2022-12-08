Farmer still in ICU after hit and run

- Advertisement -

The livestock farmer believed to have been struck by a motorist who then fled the scene on Monday morning remains in a critical condition, breathing through a ventilator in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Cecil “Steve” Alphonse, 78, was reportedly knocked off his bicycle while on the way to his Creekside farm to tend to his animals.

He was discovered lying in the bushes by a passerby who spotted the bicycle and went to his aide.

His friend Sylvester George has been appealing on Alphonse’s behalf for O-positive blood or blood of any type. Alphonse has facial fractures and a chest injury.

An appeal has also been made for the driver of the vehicle to turn themselves in to police who are currently looking into the matter.