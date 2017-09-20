Farmer killed, ex-girlfriend hospitalised

A well-known farmer was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon at his Gilbert’s Estate home and farm following an alleged domestic dispute incident.
The police say 72-year-old Carmona “Farmer” Samuel sustained a single stab wound to the left chest while his ex-girlfriend was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.
Samuel, who also performed Calypso, was found dead on the stairs outside his home after his 35-year-old former partner went to police to report she had been stabbed.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.