Farmer killed, ex-girlfriend hospitalised

A well-known farmer was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon at his Gilbert’s Estate home and farm following an alleged domestic dispute incident.

The police say 72-year-old Carmona “Farmer” Samuel sustained a single stab wound to the left chest while his ex-girlfriend was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

Samuel, who also performed Calypso, was found dead on the stairs outside his home after his 35-year-old former partner went to police to report she had been stabbed.