FARMER KILLED, EX-LOVER CRITICAL

A well-known farmer and calypsonian was stabbed to death yesterday afternoon while his ex-girlfriend was hospitalised up to last night in critical condition with stab wounds to the upper body.

According to police sources, the deceased is 72-year-old Carmona Samuel, also known as “Farmer” and “Calypso Farmer.”

The police said he sustained a single stab wound to the left chest following an alleged domestic dispute at Gilbert’s Estate, where he resided and farmed.

One police source said a 35-year-old female showed up at the Parham Police Station shortly after 3:00 p.m. to report that she had been stabbed during a confrontation with Samuel.

The police then called the paramedics to take the injured woman to the hospital.

Another source said a team of officers then went out to investigate the stabbing incident at the house. There they found the elderly man lying on the stairs outside in a pool of blood.

According to that source, technicians from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned. On arrival they indicated that Samuel had “no pulse or other signs of life.”

Residents in the area who OBSERVER media contacted last evening said they had no idea about what had happened, though they were speculating about what might have led to the incident.

Samuel was a well-known farmer in Pares village. At the Public Market he sold mainly honeydew melons, cantaloupes and watermelons. He started farming sugar cane and rearing pigs in the 1970s when he was 18 years old. He won Farmer of the Year on several occasions.

He was also known for being vocal about a lack of support for local farmers whose produce were, according to him, being overlooked by supermarkets for cheaper items from overseas.

Another issue he often spoke about was a lack of water and proper planning by successive government administrations that could help to build the agriculture industry to meet the nation’s demands and to export.