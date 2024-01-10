Farmer fined for stealing scallions from another farmer

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A farmer from Bethesda has been fined $900 and directed to pay $108 in restitution to a fellow farmer from whom he stole multiple bunches of scallions.

The incident unfolded when Lakeram Scelall, the owner of a farm at the De Lapps Estate, caught William Pitman – who owns a farm nearby – in the act of stealing his produce during the early hours of January 5.

Having noticed that his crops had been going missing, Scelall hid in waiting and observed the defendant pull up in a van, jump a four-foot wire fence, uproot 27 embankments of scallions, and place them in a bucket.

The agitated farmer apprehended Pitman at gunpoint, compelling him to bind his hands and feet with duct tape. The police were summoned, leading to Pitman’s arrest and subsequent charges.

The stolen scallions were valued at $108.

On Monday, Pitman – represented by his lawyer Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister – pleaded guilty in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel.

The sentencing was deferred until Tuesday and Pitman spent the night in prison.

During the sentencing, Magistrate Emanuel considered various factors, including the breach of trust involving a neighbouring farmer and the evident premeditation.

Pitman was fined $900, with an order to pay the amount to the state within six weeks or face a 30-month prison term.

Additionally, he was ordered to compensate the victim for the stolen crops within one week or spend 24 hours in prison.