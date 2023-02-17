Farm moves atop Second Division following latest triumph

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The seesaw race at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division continued on Wednesday with Sea View Farm moving into the top position following a 2-0 triumph over ABAYA at Parham.

Farm had goals from Markland Wright who slotted home from the penalty spot in the 10th minute to send the visitors into the interval as one-nil leaders. Bertrand Chastanet put the icing on the cake with a 56th minute conversion.

The win moves Farm to 25 points and to the top of the standings, two points ahead of Jennings United whose match against Tamo FC did not materialise after the latter could not field a team. It is unclear as to whether the match will be rescheduled or if the stipulated three points and three goals will be awarded to Jennings. Freeman’s Village FC are second on 24 points.

ABAYA, following their sixth loss in nine matches, remain on seven points and 12th in the standings.

Also, on Wednesday, Bethesda FC beat Blackburn Palace FC 3-0 at the ABFA’s technical center. Chunsae Martin led the way for the winners with a double, netting in minutes 41 and 63, while O’Shale Simon scored in the 51st minute.

The win lifts Bethesda to 12 points from 10 matches while Palace remain on three points and second from bottom on the 15-team standings.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Real Blizzard and Young Warriors played to a 1-1 draw when they met in New Winthorpes.

Chequane Armstrong put Warriors ahead on minute 36 but a second half strike from Emmanuel Yanta secured a point for Blizzard. Warriors move to 10 point from 10 showings while Blizzard are now on 17 points from the same number of showings.