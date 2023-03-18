Farm forges forward in Second Division while Young Lions stun John Hughes

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm moved into the number two slot on the 15-team Second Division standings following a convincing 3-0 victory over Belmont FC on Thursday.

Playing at the Johnston’s sports complex, Farm had their opening goal from Junior Carr who opened the scoring in minute 13. Ikah Codrington doubled Sea View Farm’s advantage with an 18th minute conversion to go into the half with a two-nil advantage.

Morgan Smith sealed the victory in the 69th minute to move Farm to 31 points from 14 showings, one point ahead of Attacking Saints in third, and four points adrift leaders Jennings United who have 35.

The loss was Belmont’s sixth in 14 matches as they remain on 19 points and 10th in the standings.

In the First Division, promotion hopefuls John Hughes were stunned 2-1 by Young Lions.

Playing at home, Young Lions had goals from Conrad Willock and Tavin Crump in minutes 70 and 88 respectively. The win carries Lions to 24 points from 15 showings and fourth in the standings.

John Hughes had their lone goal from Deno Bryan who struck in minute 63 as they remain on 27 points and second in the 12-team standings.

In another interesting contest, Green City beat Potters Tigers 1-0 to move within one point of second placed John Hughes on 26 points.

Sylvester Fenton scored the only goal of the match when he netted in minute 54 to hand City their eighth win in 14 showings. Tigers remain on 15 points after 15 showings.

Also on Thursday, Bendals defeated Bolans 3-0 when they met in Bolans. Alva Guishard recorded a double with strikes in minutes 27 and 35, while Peirson Vital put the icing on the cake on minute 73 to move Bendals to 23 points from 15 showings and fourth in the standings. Bolans are on 18 points from 15 showings.

In the other match contested, Police defeated Lion Hill 2-1 at Golden Grove. Renato Archibald scored both goals for the lawmen, netting in minutes 15 and 32, while Renford Harris scored Lion Hill’s lone goal from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

Police moved to 19 points from 15 matches while Lion Hill remained on 23 points from 15 outings.