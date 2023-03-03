Farewell to Ivor Ford, ‘a true son of the soil’

- Advertisement -

The nation bade farewell to one of its eminent historians and authors, Ivor Ford, yesterday.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, former politician Malaka Parker and UPP senator Shawn Nicholas were among those who joined Ford’s family members, friends and acquaintances at the Cathedral of St John the Divine for the thanksgiving service for the outspoken Ford.

Nicholas, who read the eulogy, referred to Ford as one of her “proudest and loudest cheerleaders”.

It was a sombre mood throughout the service as a number of persons including Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission John Jarvis and his former colleagues at the Ministry of Education paid tribute to their friend.

Family, friends and well-wishers celebrated the life of one of the country’s great minds yesterday (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Ford, who died last month at the age of 78, was a frequent caller to Observer media’s radio programmes where he offered his insightful perspectives on various issues facing the twin island nation.

He was a lover of culture and politics and played a vital role in the production of the first calypso album for Ambassador Rupert ‘Baba’ Blaize.

Ford’s career and contribution to Antigua and Barbuda spanned many years, during which he served as a senior stenographer of the High Court; a member of the government’s Community Development Division; a member of the Boundaries Commission; and Chairman of the Central Board of Health’s investigative review committee.

His body was interred at the St James Anglican Church Cemetery in Cedar Grove, the village where he was originally from.