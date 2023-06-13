Farewell to a media legend

- Advertisement -

Much loved and well respected broadcaster Ken Richards was laid to rest in his home country of Dominica yesterday.

Family, friends, media practitioners and well-wishers flocked to the Catholic Church in Pointe Michel to pay their final respects to Richards who died last month after a long battle with diabetes.

The veteran journalist passed away at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital at the age of 67.

He was a former Observer Radio editor and also worked for the BBC World Service for many years.

Other media houses he worked for during his career included the Government Information Service in Dominica, the Dominica Broadcasting Station, Radio Antilles, Voice of the Island Radio, and WINN FM Radio in St Kitts.

Former colleagues remembered Richards as one who embodied journalistic integrity.

The service was held at Pointe Michel Catholic Church (Photos by Loftus Durand)