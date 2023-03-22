FAO at the UN 2023 Water Conference

- Advertisement -

The UN 2023 Water Conference and World Water Day 2023 on 22 March will be a call to action for every single person on the planet to accelerate change to solve the water and sanitation crisis around the world. Currently, 2.3 billion people live in water-stressed countries, of which more than 733 million people – approximately 10 percent of the global population – live in countries with high and critical water stress. Water scarcity, drought, floods, pollution and other climate change impacts are key challenges to sustainable agriculture and rural development.



The world will come together in New York during the UN 2023 Water Conference, convened by the UN General Assembly and co-hosted by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Tajikistan. It marks a watershed moment that will call governments, companies and individuals to take concerted actions and commitments to achieve the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets. It is the most important water event in a generation, the first event of its kind in nearly 50 years.



To complement this, World Water Day, celebrated on 22 March 2023, will call on every individual to make a difference by changing the way we use, consume and manage water in our lives. This year’s World Water Day theme is “Accelerating change” with the slogan “Be the change you want to see in the world”. Because water affects us all, we need everyone to take action, no matter how small the action is.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has already initiated several important actions in the lead-up to the UN 2023 Water Conference and will play a key role in the event.



FAO Director-General QU Dongyu will moderate Interactive Dialogue 5 on “Water Action Decade: Accelerating the implementation of the objectives of the Decade, including through the UN Secretary-General’s Action Plan”.



FAO, as the UN co-lead agency, together with the UN Development Programme and the World Bank, will also provide technical support to co-convene the Interactive Dialogue 2 on “Water for Sustainable Development: Valuing Water, Water-Energy-Food Nexus and Sustainable Economic and Urban Development”. FAO will also organize the side event “National Water Roadmaps towards the 2030 Agenda,” and will co-partner and support three special events, in addition to over 20 other side events.



Detailed information on FAO’s participation at the UN 2023 Water Conference can be found here.