Fans urged to purchase tickets as first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh approaches

By Neto Baptiste

Media and public relations coordinator for Cricket West Indies (CWI), Philip Spooner, said fans can now pick up tickets for the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh slated to start at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Spooner said fans and cricket lovers in general can purchase tickets both at the venue and online.

“Tickets for the Test match go on sale at the box office at Sir Viv Richards Stadium [on June 13th] so fans can physically go to the box office and purchase their tickets, or if you prefer to or opt to go on the Windies website and get your tickets there, but if you want to go to the stadium and purchase from there and they are available on match days as well,” he said.

According to information posted on the CWI website, children’s (16 and under) and senior citizens receive a 50 percent discount on their tickets.

West Indies selectors, last week, named a 12-man squad for the first Test, including three uncapped players.

Spooner said all of the selected players have arrived in Antigua and are currently preparing for the Test.

“Quite a few of them were in Pakistan so they travel home [on Monday] — Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shermon Lewis who was one of the reserves. The other members of the squad got here a few days back and started training at Sir Viv stadium over the weekend,” he said.

Tickets cost $15 for the mounds and grounds, $40 for the stands, while children and seniors will pay $7.50.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Devon Thomas is among three uncapped players named in the squad.

Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales and Devon Thomas.

Reserves: Tagernarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis