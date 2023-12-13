Fans, friends, family left shocked at passing of Soca Star Ricardo Drue

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

Soca super star Ricardo Drue has died during what some may consider the pinnacle of his career. Born in Antigua and Barbuda and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, he returned to his homeland more than a decade ago, on a mission to improve his craft and place Antigua and Barbuda on the world stage.

News of the 38-year old’s passing came around 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon, leaving his fans, family and friends in disbelief. Many initially questioned the validity of the reports, hoping that it was a mistake. However, as the reality set in, the soca community slowly began to make peace with the loss of one of its brightest stars.

Drue’s fiancée, Trinbago soca artist Patrice Roberts, expressed her grief on Instagram by posting a video of her with Drue and the comment, “I’d do anything to hear your voice, wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

His mother Nicola Barriteau was visibly distraught as she was escorted away from the hospital by police.

Drue’s former musical rival turned friend, soca star Tian Winter also paid respects upon his passing. He posted to social media “Everyone knows of our colourful past but I am so grateful that God would have made it to be that over the summer past we got together and thrashed out our differences and pledged to work together in a spirit of love and unity with the ultimate aim of taking Antigua’s music to the world.”

It is still not clear how the reigning road march king and four-time soca monarch died, but reports reaching Observer suggest that he was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Handfuls of people gathered at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre upon hearing of his death, including Festivals Minister Daryll Matthew who was still reeling from the news.

“He was a genuinely good guy … I’m in shock, I’m really at a loss for words right now,” Matthew told Observer.

Drue’s journey to stardom in Antigua did not come easy as he had to overcome a number of doubters who labelled him as a Trinidadian artiste wanting to dominate the local scene. Nonetheless he persevered and his stick-to-itiveness gained him four soca monarch tittles as well as a road march title this year alongside two other soca artistes.

To cement his name as a carnival icon, several years ago, Drue launched what had become a staple event in Antigua’s Carnival line up. Drue’s Day was a celebration of his birthday which fell in the heart of the Carnival season. He used it as an opportunity for local, regional and international artistes to collaborate.

“He has always been one of those persons who have flown the flag of Antigua & Barbuda very high anywhere in the world he performs,” Minister Matthew recalled.

“It’s a tough time now for all of us in Antigua and Barbuda, those persons who are in the entertainment space; those persons who are even affiliated with him in any way, shape or form.”

The minister, who took some time to console Drue’s mother said she is “devastated by the news”. “You know, it’s not in the natural scheme of things for a parent to bury a child. Life usually works the other way around – children bury their parents … She has been holding up and we have offered her any support that she needs,” he added.

Drue’s fiancé, along with his five children and other family members are expected to arrive in Antigua shortly.

Drue was expected to be the latest artiste announced to perform at the upcoming One Nation Concert hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. While that will no longer be possible, the Festivals Minister said “We will find a way to really recognise him and his contribution to music here in Antigua and Barbuda in a manner that’s most appropriate.”

Ricardo Drue leaves behind a legacy of hit songs to include Vagabond, Professional, Last Man Standing, Tornado, Socaholic and recently Toxic Love, which he sang alongside Roberts.