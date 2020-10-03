FAN-tastic donation

Spread the love













Approximately 240 students at Jennings Primary School will benefit from improved air circulation in their classrooms, thanks to the Sandals Foundation, which donated 20 industrial-grade ceiling fans to the institution. Principal Denise Solomon (left) accepted the fans and thanked the non-profit organization, noting that the classroom environment will be more conducive to learning. “The children will be more comfortable because the days are very hot. If the classrooms are comfortable, more learning will take place,” she said. The Sandals Foundation, which has worked with several primary and secondary institutions on island, remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in education and enhancing the infrastructure that supports the academic progress of the young. (Photos courtesy Sandals)