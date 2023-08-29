Family seeks urgent help to locate missing elderly man

- Advertisement -

A family is reaching out to the public with a plea for assistance as they search for their elderly loved one, Winston Charles, more commonly known as Mohammed.

The 76-year-old man was last seen at his residence in Liberta around 2 pm on Sunday, and his family is growing increasingly worried about his well-being.

One of Charles’ daughters, Carol Martin, has shared that her father was wearing blue football shorts and a dark-coloured T-shirt when he was last seen.

She revealed that he has been displaying early signs of dementia and also faces some vision issues.

“Our worry is that he may be dehydrated, so we are hoping that we can find him soonest to deal with that,” Martin expressed.

Martin also disclosed that while her father does enjoy taking long walks, this situation is unprecedented as he has never been away from home for such an extended period.

Charles is said to be a well-known sports enthusiast and an enthusiastic walker. He would frequently take walks, often travelling from Liberta to Bethesda and back home.

The family is reaching out to the public for any information that could help to locate Charles. If anyone has seen or knows anything about his whereabouts, they are urged to contact the family immediately at 728-0408 or 771-3714.

Meanwhile, a number of residents who have gone missing throughout the year and are yet to be found.

