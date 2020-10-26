Family seeks help for baby on life support with heart condition

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Just a day after being born, doctors informed two young parents that their baby, Grace Goodwin, has a heart murmur.

Grace, born on July 9, is suffering from a cyanotic congenital heart defect which Natassia told OBSERVER has worsened to the point that she is currently on life support at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

Terrance Goodwin

Natassia Browne-Goodwin

“It’s hard waking up and she is not beside me,” the mother of two said.

She added that Grace’s two-year-old sister has been inquiring into her whereabouts.

Twenty-three-year-old Natassia Browne-Goodwin and 28-year-old Terrance Goodwin are therefore appealing for financial assistance so that their almost four-month-old daughter can travel to Barbados for tests.

“We have been trying to get enough money to take her before December because when she is in the cold, she tends to turn very blue, as well as when she cries,” Natassia shared.

Natassia further explained that the cost of the tests is presently $950.00 US, but they also need help with other expenses such as travel and accommodation.

“Depending on how bad it is, she might need a surgery, and we are not even sure if she can live with it,” the mother added.

The family resides in Bethesda and can be contacted at 722-1293 or 7221493.