Family reports teen missing

The police and the family of 14-year-old Brittany Skerritt of Briggins are asking for help in finding her.

Brittany is a second form student at Princess Margaret School, and was last seen leaving home around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was dressed in a blue blouse with a pair of long blue jeans and pink slippers.

She is described as slimly built with brown complexion and is approximately 5ft-4ins in height, with short natural hair. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Youth Intervention Unit at 764-2302 or family members at 773-1752.