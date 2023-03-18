Family pleads for help finding missing man after vehicle is discovered burnt

- Advertisement -

Appeal posted by Sylvia Larocque on behalf of her friend on Facebook

“My friend is trying to locate her son Kevin Millet Jr of Greenbay he was last seen this morning very early!! Up to this Very minute I’m making this post he still has not been found, but the vehicle he was known to be driving was found burnt!! If any of u kno anything say something!! CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 800-TIPS 800-8477 or the nearest police station! MY FRIEND Needs her child”

This was the plea posted to Facebook by Sylvia Larocque on behalf of her friend after the vehicle her son, Kevin Millet Jr., was found burnt and abandoned.



The police are fully aware of the incident and are currently carrying out an investigation into the matter.

The police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that they can share with the police to do so by calling the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or sharing that information with the anonymous Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-8477